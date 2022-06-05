Presidentes del último suspiro

En la Región y también en el Mundo, la fragilidad es lo que define al poder mpolítico. Presidentes recién asumidos tambalean. Teóricos hablan de cambios urgentes en el sistema.

Hubo una imagen muy representativa.El día que hizo su primer discurso como presidente Gabriel Boric, suspiró aliviado. La multitud que lo ovacionó, en las afueras del Palacio de la Moneda, ya no se reproduciría más en los días subsiguientes tal entusiasmo.

Luego de 25 minutos de prometer un futuro prospero e inclusivo para los chilenos, el socialista se retiró del balcón emitiendo un suspiro profundo. Una imagen muy fuerte que describe la fragilidad del sistema democrático electoral en medio de masas indignadas e insatisfechas.

Pocos meses de asumir, Boric que ganó con casi 56% de los votos en la segunda vuelta.Ahora cosecha una imagen negativa de mas del 60%. ¿ Qué pasó en 6 meses de gobierno para caer tan bajo? La expectativa del ciudadano indignado medio dura menos que un embarazo. Aquellos 100 días de gracia que solían tener los presidentes para acomodarse en el poder se han reducido al espacio que ocupa un twitter.

Chile debería refrendar la Nueva Carta Magna que el pueblo en su mayoría quiso cambiar, el próximo 4 de Setiembre. La primavera chilena que pretende dejar el modelo de raÍz Pinochetista puede llegar a fracasar según sondeos previos.

Al chileno medio no le gusta cómo se han ridicalizado los constituyentes y hay encuestas que indican que irían para atrás.. Si ello ocurriese , para Boric podría ser su partida de defunción.

Los frágiles lideres de estos tiempos deben representar diferentes caras : extremos para conseguir votos duros y moderados en la segundas vueltas para intentar ganar. Luego para gobernar nadie tiene una receta garantizada.

La foto forzada de tregua entre Cristina y Alberto duró también lo que dura un suspiro. Este fin de semana, el gobierno de coalición peronista de izquierda se encamina a atravesar las más evidente de las crisis políticas desde que se constituyó como opción al conservador liberal, el ex presidente Mauricio Macri.

Otra vez desde un tuit, Cristina le hizo usar la lapicera a su delegado en el poder quien debió sacrificar a uno de los pocos funcionarios que le quedaban como de extrema confianza.

El caso argentino es aun mas complicado que el Chileno. Los efectos del 2001 parecen haber despertado tras una década de disimulos y políticas reparadoras que evidentemente no alcanzaron.

Cristina , hábil estratega , invitó a los suyos y a sectores independientes a probar una verdadera rareza del sistema. “Vótenme, sin tener qué hacerlo directamente”.

La historia argentina reconoce algo parecido con el Perón proscripto  que delegó en Cámpora la vuelta al gobierno. Hoy sin estar exiliados de hecho los dirigentes nacionales sienten el exilio de sus ideas que no calibran con la impaciencia lógica de quienes padecen las consecuencias de décadas de promesas incumplidas.

Alberto fue el moderado para ganar pero es el fusible más concreto en un sistema presidencialista muy expuesto en la orfandad reinante. El tramo de un año y medio de mandato que resta, es una eternidad por delante. Encima su comportamiento cívico fue deplorable en situaciones emblemáticas como el Vacunatorio Vip y la fiesta de Olivos en plena pandemia.

En consecuencia, los tiempos electorales corren más rápido que un calendario electoral,Las proyecciones indican un escenario 2023 partido en tres opciones, con ningún candidato en primera vuelta asomando más de 25 puntos de apoyos.

El disruptivo Javier Milei será protagonista de esa discusión fragmentaria. De colarse en el balotaje todo puede suceder y si no serâ un. personaje clave en la segunda vuelta para torcer la balanza.

Sus alocadas y radicalizadas ideas quedaron bien plasmadas en los últimos días : venta libre de órganos o portaron indiscriminada de armas.

Colombia metió en la segunda vuelta a un personaje similar como el empresario Tik Tokero. Rodolfo Hernández. El ex Alcalde de Bucaramanga, asesorado por un publicista argentino, navega por ideas extremas , con comentarios muy básicos y discriminatorios,

Últimos sondeos para la segunda vuelta del 19 de junio, indican que el voto en blanco compite cabeza a cabeza con el socialista Gustavo Petro quien ganó la primera vuelta electoral pero suspira la gota gorda para consagrarse.

 

 

El mundo occidental capitalista, atento a una guerra prolongada entre Rusia y Ucrania, hace largo tiempo que evidencia impaciencia y estallidos populares sin tener en claro hacia dónde van o se pueden encauzar los reclamos .

Los chalecos amarillos de Francia fueron toda una señal de recomposición para el reelecto Emmanuel Macrón. En el país de la libertad , la extrema derecha se ha consolidado como segunda fuerza y condiciona la convivencia democrática.

Los teóricos viene advirtiendo la fragilidad del sistema sobre que la votación periódica para eligir un representante del pueblo no alcanza a saciar al sed de justicia. En torno a este debate, surgieron las lecturas sobre golpes blandos o dispositivos permanentes de fisuras al poder formal de parte de intereses económicos.Los populismos se sindican como el germen de la enfermedad aunque quizas sean apenas el síntoma.

¿ Se irá hacia sistemas plebiscitarios donde al ciudadano se lo consulte sobre reformas que necesitan de apoyos concretos? Otros dicen que los consensos se deben solidificar antes de asumir el poder formal , es decir junto a la boleta de presidente incluir medidas especificas que se tomaran en lo primeros meses de ejercicio del poder. El debate está abierto.

America Latina ya no tiene la exclusiva del escenario de la inestabilidad de sus sistemas políticos,  pero sigue siendo la región donde los horizontes de salida se hacen distópicos al instante de un  suspiro.

Horacio Caride

