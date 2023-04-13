Procesan a un colaborador de Burlando por un reloj de alta gama

Jonatan Verisoglos fue procesado por encubrimiento agravado.

Fernando Burlando otra vez tiene problemas con sus colaboradores. La fiscal Virginia Bravo procesó a Jonatan Verisoglos, un joven abogado que formó parte del equipo que participó de la defensa de la familia de Fernando Báez Sosa. Lo acusan del delito de encubrimiento agravado, según reveló América Noticias.

Verisoglos fue procesado por tener en su poder un reloj de alta gama, valuado en USD 5 mil, que habría sido robado a un empresario por “la banda del Fal”.

No es el único antecedente. El joven ya habría tenido una causa penal por un auto.