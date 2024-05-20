Procesaron al intendente de La Matanza por un caso de abuso sexual

Lo había una ex secretaria, que luego se fue a vivir al exterior.

La jueza María Galletti procesó por abuso sexual simple a Fernando Espinoza, intendente de La Matanza, y decretó su embargo por la suma de $1.500.000.

La historia arrancó en 2022, cuando una ex secretaria del intendente, se presentó ante la Justicia y lo denunció por supuesto abuso sexual. Melody Rakauskas relató que conocía a Espinoza por intermedio de su ex pareja, Gustavo Clilia, un empresario cercano al kirchnerismo que estuvo imputado por la causa del Plan Qunita.

La magistrada también dispuso la prohibición de contacto entre Espinoza y la denunciante, Melody Rakauskas, quien realizó la denuncia hace dos años.

De acuerdo con su relato, el intendente fue a su su casa, comenzó a tocarse la espalda y decir que tenía una contractura. En ese momento, le preguntó: “¿No sabés hacer masajes?”.

“No, Fernando. No hago masajes”, le habría contestado antes de irse a buscar algo para beber. Al regresar de la cocina, la ex secretaria relató que se encontró con Espinoza “sacándose la camisa”. “Le digo ‘¿Qué hacés?’ y me agarró de la mano. Hubo un forcejeo de manos y comencé a rogarle: ‘Por favor, no’”, contó.

En febrero, el fiscal de la causa pidió el sobreseimiento de Espinoza pero la jueza lo terminó procesando por los delitos de abuso sexual simple en concurso real con desobediencia, en calidad de autor y en perjuicio de Rakauskas.

Espinoza deberá mantenerse alejado de la denunciante y evitar todo tipo de contacto con ella.