¿Proscripta o apta para dar pelea?

El fallo del Tribunal que la juzgó por el caso vialidad dejó al oficialismo impactado. Ella sigue teniendo el liderazgo de una gran parte del peronismo.

La bomba poítica que dejó sembrada, al final de su voráz critica al “Lawfare”, fue más que un titular provocado para amortiguar el efecto setencia. ¿Será cierto que Cristina no volverá a figurar en una boleta electoral, a partir del 2023 ? ¿ Es un cambio de época?

Su acttitud altanera lejos de proyectar a una mujer vencida juega como una actora política de gran potencial de daño en la agenda pública. Desde donde podrá seguir influyendo , solo el tiempo lo dirá.

Cristina quiere asemejarse a Eva Perón, quien enunció el primer renunciamiento histórico del peronismo. Si se fuerza con ansiedad un paralelismo de la foto actual al 22 de Agosto de 1951, habría que decir que aquí nuestra protagonista lejos está de transformase en un mito popular sino que es una realidad prsente y  molesta para el diálogo institucional de la democracia, cercana a cumplir 40 años de vida. No es la única. Por eso sus palabras de renunciar a cualquier tipo de candidatura , abre la puerta a otros gestos.. ¿ Qué hará Macr ahora para empezar a creer en un cambio de época , como apresuradamente evaluó Larreta?

Cristina no está muerta en términos políticos , ya que por acción u omisión de los demas, ejerce un claro liderazgo en la mayoría del peronismo Todos salieron a bancar  el atajo atractivo de la teoría de la proscripción a una compañera. De alguna manera cuando la actual vice pergeñó a Alberto como presidente, vino insinuando que su “sacrificio” por el bienestar del movimiento estaba por arriba de sus ambiciones personals. En su última aparición, nos cuenta que su segundo gesto de resignar protagonismo es para no perjudicar al partido siendo blanco  mediante una campaña electoral despiadada.

 

 

Su virtual evanescencia dejó desorientada al ala dura del PRO. ¿O acaso la Señora y Mauricio no han sido las dos caras de una misma moneda con una lógica que se siguió retroalimentando  en nuestra decadente Grieta?

Cabe la posibilidad que Cristina esté especulando con su 17 de octubre u operativo clamor. Desde sus cercanías,  el impacto de recibir la noticia sobre que no sería candidata a nada , impactó y le creyeron que va en serio.

Por otra parte, los Constitucionalistas- de uno y otro lado de la biblioteca-, analizan el instrumento del indulto , ya agitado por el ex ministro cortesano Eugenio Zafaroni. Por si hicera falta aunque  no aparece en el horizonte inmediato de la auto proscripta la hipótesis no se descarta.

El 6 D del 2022 ha generado una lectura histórica del acontecimiento que la condenó a 6 años de prisión e inhabiitación para ocupar cualquier cargo público. Resta saber, tras el Mundial, los efectos reales de los cambios por venir.

Horacio Caride

 