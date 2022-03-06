Provocativo, Rial invitó a Milei al relanzamiento de Sobredosis de TV

Lideró la franja. Milei no pisaba hace mucho la pantalla de C5N.

El debut de Rial en C5N fue a lo Rial. Provocativo, invitó al libertario Javier Milei, la sorpresa de las últimas elecciones, quien no le daba notas a C5N por choque ideológico. Le fue muy bien, liderando la franja de canales de noticias con 3,6%.

El relanzamiento de Sobredosis de TV tuvo una dinámica diferente del contenido habitual. Los informes no fueron la verdadera estrella sino el invitado. Rial marcó desde el vamos que no será un simple presentador de informes sino que que quiere hacer entrevistas con invitados polémicos.

Milei descargo su disidencia con la línea editorial del Grupo Indalo y acuso al medió en haberle echo una cama en la última nota que le s concedió.

El representante de la neo derecha coqueteó con Macri, Pichetto y Patricia Bullrich, con quienes no descartó una futura alianza. Claramente metió en la bolsa de  “socialdemócrata” a Larreta , a quien también sindicó como responsable de amenazas que vendría recibiendo.

Rial tuvo dificultades para controla la entrevista y prefirió acompasar el paso operístico de Milei que terminó dando una pos entrevista en las redes de C5N, por la alta repercusión de su participación en Sobredosis de TV.

 