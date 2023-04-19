Qué candidato ganó en la encuesta secreta entre los empresarios de Llao Llao

Los empresarios que asisten todos los años a la cumbre del Llao Llao suelen hacer un simulacro de votación . En esa encuesta privilegiada el candidato más votado fue Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, con casi 50 por ciento. Segunda quedó Bullrich, casi a diez puntos, y en tercer lugar, muy lejos, aparece Vidal. Lo más llamativo fue que Javier Milei sumó apenas 1 por ciento.