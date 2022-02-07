Qué dijeron Lanata y Feinmann en el primer pase juntos

Hubo buena onda y comentarios picantes sobre el gobierno de Alberto Fernández.

A pantalla partida, como un pase televisivo, Jorge Lanata y Eduardo Feinmann atravesaron el primer pase al aire. Como se esperaba, fue una charla relajada, plagada de piropos. “Es un honor”, arrancó el recién llegado. “Vos sos el capitán”, lo elogió nuevamente Feinmann ante la risa de Lanata.

El pase arrancó puntualmente a las 9.50 como esta previsto y duró poco más de 20 minutos. Hablaron de sus comienzos como movileros de la radio y se reieron por la expectativa que generaron en la audiencia. “Somos como una pareja de Tinder que se ve por primera vez, macheamos“, coincidieron al aire.

Luego hubo comentarios sobre la realidad política y la actualidad del Gobierno. La gira por China y Rusia mereció algunos comentarios.

La charla derivó en tema personales y terminaron hablando de la hija de Eduardo, Esmeralda.  “La mia es la buena”, aclaró con ironía en relación a Esmeralda Mitre.

 