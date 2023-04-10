Qué dijeron Macri, Vidal y Patricia Bullrich sobre el anuncio de Larreta

El jefe de Gobierno desató una pelea sin antecedentes en el PRO.

El primer movimiento lo hizo Maria Eugenia Vidal, una amiga personal de Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. Minutos después del anuncio, también por redes sociales dijo: “El PRO y el JxC que le prometimos a los argentinos no es este. No hay ambición personal que pueda estar por encima de nuestros valores y del equipo. Somos el cambio o no somos nada”.

Luego e sumó Mauricio Macri, retuiteando ese mensaje y agregando dos palabras: “Profunda desilusión”. 

El conflicto es por las elecciones en la Ciudad. EL jefe de Gobierno anunció que serán el mismo día de las PASO y las nacionales, pero en boletas separadas. Se especula que ese sistema favorecería a los candidatos como Lousteau o a los kirchneristas, que no tienen un candidato a presidente fuerte que traccione votos. En cambio, perjudicaría a Jorge Macri, en candidato que tiene el apoyo de los halcones del PRO.

La última que reaccionó fue Patricia Bullrich. Fue la más dura. Acusó a Larreta de “manipular” y “hacer trampa”. “ES MUY SIMPLE: la coherencia y la convicción son los valores que defendemos. Por eso: “Está mal cambiar las reglas. Es hacer trampa”, como dijo Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Hoy, él manipuló las reglas electorales en la ciudad de Buenos Aires a cuatro meses de las elecciones. Cuidemos el dinero de la gente. Esta decisión es un despilfarro. Nosotros seguimos por el camino de los valores. Conmigo, estas cosas no van a pasar”.