Qué dijo Fantino sobre la derrota de Argentina

Alejandro Fantino analizó la derrota de la Argentina ante Arabia Saudita. Pese al mazazo, Fantino dijo que todavía hay chances.

“Si vos querés ser campeón, es ahora donde tenés que sacar la chapa … salió barata la derrota. También nos pasó en 2018, nos pasó en el 90, te puede pasar. Ahora hay que ver la reacción”, dijo el ex relator.