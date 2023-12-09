¿Qué dijo Jonatan Viale en su despedida de LN+?

El conductor se despidió luego de la decisión del canal de no renovarle el contrato.

Este viernes fue el último programa de Jonatan Viale en LN+. Aunque el clima no era el mejor, el conductor agradeció a las autoridades del canal, a varios periodistas que lo acompañaron en el ciclo, a productores, y a los técnicos del canal.

En el final, dejó un mensaje sobre su futuro.