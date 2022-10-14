¿Qué dijo Macri de la renuncia de Gallardo?

“No es fácil hacer lo que hizo, se va con un prestigio bien ganado, no es fácil hacer equipos todos los años”, destacó Mauricio Macri sobre la gestión de Marcelo Gallardo en el arranque de una entrevista con Jonatan Viale.

El periodista, fanático de River, destacó a Gallardo como un “líder positivo”, una definición a la que adhirió el ex presidente de Boca.