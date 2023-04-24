Qué famoso actor eligió Alberto para su película

En una entrevista con Mex Urtizberea, el Presidente tuvo que elegir a un actor para interpretar su papel en una hipotética película.

“Es una película, hay que hacer una película de Alberto”, alentaba Urtizberea, tras escuchar durante más de media hora contar al Presidente cómo manejó la pandemia de Covid-19 y las últimas novedades sobre la interna del Frente de Todos.

El Presidente respondió con risas el comentario del conductor, quien inmediatamente le preguntó: “¿Quién te gustaría que sea el actor que te represente?”. El mandatario nombró a una primera figura de Hollywood a quien dijo admirar: “Roberto De Niro”.