¿Qué funcionario le regaló las flores más caras a Fabiola?

El sanatorio Otamendi, donde nació Francisco Fernández Yañez está siendo un tránsito  permanente de regalos y saludos para los papás felices. Uno que llamó la atención fue el de la titular de la ANAC,  Paola Tamburelli. Envió una docena de rosas rojas para Fabiola al precio de 11.900 pesos.

Recordemos que Cristina fue algo más fria y discreta. Posteó un saudo para la pareja deseándoles una “buenaaventura” por el nacimiento. Alberto no se tomará licencia por paternidad. El paréntesis de felicidad dura poco en las actuales circunstancias.