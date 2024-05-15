¿Qué hacía Nacho Viale en los palcos del Senado?

La larga exposición del jefe de Gabinete, Nicolás Posse, en el Senado dejó algunas curiosidades como la presencia del productor y nieto de Mirtha Legrand, Nacho Viale.

El joven productor siguió parte de la exposición desde los palcos de la Cámara alta y hasta tuiteó una foto.