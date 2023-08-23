¿Qué pasará con el contrato de USD 26 millones por las boletas electrónicas?

La Ciudad empezó conversaciones para dar de baja la licitación con la empresa MSA.

La decisión del Gobierno de la Ciudad de dar de baja la utilización de las boletas electrónicas en las elecciones de octubre, y en el balotaje, si lo hubiere, luego de la pésima experiencia de las PASO tuvo una consecuencia imprevista: se cayó el contrato con la empresa que proveía las máquinas. De hecho, ya comenzaron las conversaciones con la empresa Magic Software Argentina (MSA) para anular la licitación.

El contrato de licitación preveía pagar 21 millones de dólares al tipo de cambio oficial por la realización de las PASO y las generales, y 5 millones de dólares más, en caso de ballottaje. La empresa fue la única oferente y ganó la licitación.

Según el contrato, ya deberían haberse abonado 8,4 millones de dólares, sin contar la parte que le correspondía a la empresa MSA inmediatamente después de las PASO, según publicó el diario La Nación.

Tras los cuestionamientos, Larreta decidió que no volverá a utilizar la Boleta Única Electrónica en las elecciones del 22 de octubre. Se utilizará la boleta de papel tradicional, pero separada de la papeleta que ese mismo día se empleará para elegir presidente,

 

 