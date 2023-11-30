Qué va a hacer Massa después del 10 de diciembre

El Ministro de Economía reveló que está analizando tres propuestas para trabajar en el exterior, todas del sector privado. “Tengo tres ofertas del sector privado para trabajar fuera de la Argentina, que excluyen la posibilidad, por la Ley de Ética Pública, de que pueda realizar cualquier actividad comercial con la Argentina”, sostuvo Massa.

Además, como muchos otros políticos, dijo que impulsará el trabajo en la Fundación “Encuentro”, para trabajar “en propuestas e ideas”.