El abogado que denunció el escándalo de Lago Escondido dice que “hay que terminar con Comodoro Py”

Marcelo Hertzriken Velasco es conocido en Neuquén y en Río Negro.

El escándalo por el vuelo privado a Lago Escondido disparó varias denuncias judiciales. En Bariloche, la denuncia la hizo el abogado Marcelo Hertzriken Velasco, un abogado que se mueve por toda la Patagonia.

El abogado nació en Buenos Aires, pero hace tres décadas se fue al Sur y se radicó en General Roca, donde tiene domicilio fiscal. Casualmente, el ministro de Justicia Martín Soria fue ocho años intendente de esa ciudad.

El abogado asegura que no conoce a los Soria y que nunca tuvo cargos públicos ni en General Roca ni en la provincia de Río Negro. Además de esa provincia, es abogado y tiene causas en la provincia de Neuquén, algo común para muchos abogados de esa zona.

Hertzriken Velasco tiene perfil alto en la Patagonia. Es el abogado de la familia de Cielo López, la joven asesinada en Plottier en 2019 por Alfredo Escobar, condenado a prisión perpetua por el femicidio. Hace pocos días también asumió la defensa de Emiliano Gatti, el periodista acusado de distribuir imágenes de abuso sexual infantil.

En 2021, el abogado también se subió a la denuncia de Soria contra los jueces de Casación Mariano Borinsky y Gustavo Hornos por las famosas visitas a Olivos y Casa Rosada. En ese caso, también filtrado por el sitio El Destape, Hertzriken Velasco hizo una denuncia ante el Consejo de la Magistratura contra Borinsky.

En enero de este año, en pleno cruce del Gobierno con la Corte Suprema, el abogado presentó un pedido de juicio político contra los integrantes del Máximo Tribunal, para que se los investigue por mal desempeño y comisión de delitos por demorar un fallo en una causa de un cliente suyo.

El 24 de octubre presentó una denuncia en la Fiscalía Federal de Bariloche luego de la nota de Página 12 que reveló el viaje. Ahora, con los detalles de los chats, pidió la detención de varios de los protagonistas del vuelo y allanamientos en los juzgados de los involucrados. “Hago la denuncia porque me parecía grave lo que pasó, es un comportamiento desproporcionado el de los magistrados, y la fiscal me daba la impresión que estaba cajoneando la investigación. Cada uno de estos imputados ha incurrido en lo que se llama entorpecimiento investigativo con lo que deben ser retirados los fueros y estas personas deben tener prisión preventiva porque han tratado de burlar la investigación”, expresó en Radio 10.

En otra entrevista con la radio de las Madres, el abogado aseguró que este escándalo “amerita a derogar el fuero federal, terminar con Comodoro Py y a terminar con esta manga de delincuentes con toga”.  