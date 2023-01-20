¿Quién es el diputado riojano que entró a último momento a la comisión de Juicio Político?

Se trata de Ricardo Herrera. En La Rioja aseguran que siempre trabajó para el Estado.

Ricardo Herrera es diputado por La Rioja y está alineado de manera automática al gobernador Ricardo Quintela, uno de los más activos con el juicio político a los jueces de la Corte Suprema.

Herrera ingresó por la ventana a la comisión de Juicio Político por la licencia de Vanesa Massetani, quien se retiró por un “asunto personal”. En los papeles, el enroque no modificó los números. El oficialismo cuenta, en principio, con los 16 votos necesarios para abrir el proceso.

Herrera no es de los diputados más conocidos. Todo lo contrario. Ingresó a la Cámara en 2021 y tiene mandato hasta 2025.

Es abogado de profesión pero casi no habría ejercido el cargo. En La Rioja aseguran que siempre vivió del Estado. Pasó por la ANSES, la Municipalidad de Chilecito y también fue diputado provincial. “En ese momento entró volando la ley de cupo femenino y por acomodo de los jueces del Tribunal Electoral”, contó una fuente a este medio.