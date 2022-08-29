¿Quien es el economista que activó el rumor de devaluación?

Se trarta de Fernando Marull . Fue colaborador de Dujovne. La versión de corrida fue desemtida a través de un aduio por Rubinstein.

El economista Fernando Marrull fue la punta de la espada de los rumores devaluatorios que pujan por un tipo de cambio apreciable para sectores exportadores en al argentina pero que irresposanblemente salen al ruedo , sin importar los efectos que tendría esto en los salarios de los trabajadores asalariados.

Marrul fue un estrecho colaborador del ex Ministro de Macri, Nicolás Dujovne.  Da charlas en el círculo rojo. Expediente pudo saber que el rumor tuvo la complicidad de un importante periodista económico y un dirigente de Coninagro que chatearon con Marrul durante el fin de semana.

En el Ministerio de Economía , a cargo de Sergio Massa, evalúan demandar por acción de “terrorismo económico¨ al economista amigo de Dujovne.

En tanto,  el dos de Massa, Gabriel Rubistein hizo cirular un audio desmintiento el rumor aunque dejó cierta rendija intepretariva. “Les aseguro 100% que no va a haber devaluación, por lo menos no este jueves”, dijo el funcionario.

Marrull había tuiteado : “De acuerdo al Plan “Secreto” de Rubinstein: El jueves próximo, 1 de septiembre, a las 10:01, el dólar oficial subirá 50%; a cerca de $200. Se viene una semana picante en el mercado”. Luego se distanció de la especie diciendo que había sacado letra del Cohete a la Luna , de Horacio Verbitski. De la lectura del nuevo analisis informativo del Perro no surge ninguno de estos datos explosivos dados por Marrull.

 