Quién es el empresario estuvo al borde de las piñas con un diputado K

Se trata de Rodolfo Llanos, presidente de la Unión de Emprendedores.

En su calidad de presidente de la Unión de Emprendedores, Rodolfo Llanos, fue uno de los que habló este lunes en la Cámara de Diputados. Su encendido discurso generó un escándalo y terminó casi a las piñas con un diputado K.

“Es el momento de poner de pie a nuestro país, señores diputados”, arengó a los diputados a los gritos. Fue tal el escándalo que le tuvieron que cortar el micrófono. Cuando se retiraba, Llanos terminó a cara con un diputado kirchnerista, que tuvo que ser tironeado por varias diputadas de su bancada para que no termine a las piñas.

Llanos, muy activo en las redes, es uno de los empresarios que se viene expresando a favor del gobierno de Milei y especialmente de la reforma laboral que propone la ley Omnibus y el DNU.  De hecho, está detrás de la iniciativa de hacer un cacerolazo en contra del paro de la CGT del 24 de enero.

“Es el momento de poner en marcha el país, no sé si por nosotros sino porque nuestro país tiene la mitad de su población debajo de la pobreza y el 60 por ciento de la gente que tiene un salario registrado cobra por debajo de la línea de la pobreza, entonces a nosotros no nos interesa la representación de absolutamente nadie sino simplemente ser un grupo de gente que quiere que el país se ponga de pie y se ponga a producir”, dijo en una entrevista radial.