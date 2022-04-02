Quién es el militante del PRO acusado de encargar los afiches contra Cristina Kirchner

Se llama Christian Mendez y fue pre candidato a concejal de Morón.

La pegatina de afiches contra Cristina Kirchner tiene al menos dos causas en paralelo. En una de ellas, a cargo de un fiscal de la Ciudad, este viernes se hicieron varios allanamientos. Lo más importante es que se secuestró la camioneta utilizada para distribuir los afiches. Pero también hubo al menos cuatro demorados. Unos de ellos se trata de Christian Mendez (29), un joven publicista que milita a favor del PRO.

Mendez, referente del partido Conservador de Morón, tiene fotos en su cuenta de Instagram junto al ex intendente Ramiro Tagliaferro y a Diego Santilli. Desde el PRO salieron a decir rápidamente que se trata de un militante que pretendía ser concejal. 

Para el fiscal Mauro Tereszko, es “la persona que habría encargado los afiches a estas gráficas es de Morón y tiene vinculaciones con la política local en Morón“.

En uno de los allanamientos, se secuestraron afiches de la campaña presidencial del Frente de Todos de 2019 lo que llevó a algunos a conjeturar que el kirchnerismo podía estar detrás de la pegatina.

En otra causa que investiga la pegatina, el fiscal Leonel Gómez Barbella, pidió la indagatoria de Francisco Serrano, empleado de Video Graphic, una de las imprentas de dónde habrían salido los afiches que apuntaron a la vicepresidenta. Este hombre mencionó a Valentín Bueno, el publicista titular de Latcom LatinAmerica Comunication. Su empresa quedó en la mira de la Auditoría General de la Nación por recibir demasiadas contrataciones durante el gobierno de Mauricio Macri.

 