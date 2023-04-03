Navarro reveló quién sería el outsider (sub 55) que podría impulsar Cristina

El periodista ultra k dio detalles del tapado del que habla el círculo rojo.

El puntapié lo dio el Perro Verbitsky en su columna dominical, donde habló de un “outsider” del peronismo que podría convertirse en candidato si las cosas siguen como hasta ahora. Ese tapado tendría menos de 55 años y se lo habría sugerido un consultor “conservador” a Cristina Kirchner. “No es Ni Massa, ni Coqui, ni Wado”, apuntó el Perro.

Enseguida comenzaron los rumores. Raúl Timerman, otro consultor, dijo en el programa de Rolando Graña que ese tapado podría ser el preferido del Papa, Juan Grabois. Pero la nota de Verbitsky dice que está “bien considerado por los principales empresarios”, lo que no encaja con el perfil del piquetero.

En cambio, Roberto Navarro aseguró que el tapado es el presidente de YPF, Pablo Gerardo González.

González asumió en febrero de 2021, en reemplazo de Guillermo Nielsen. Es abogado y tuvo varios cargos en la función pública. Fue director de Distrigas y gerente de Asuntos Legales de Servicios Públicos en Santa Cruz, y también se desempeñó como jefe de Gabinete de Ministros, ministro de Gobierno, diputado provincial y senador nacional. En 2015, fue electo como vicegobernador de Santa Cruz y en 2019 asumió como diputado nacional, cargo al que renunció para asumir como presidente del Directorio de YPF.