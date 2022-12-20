Quién es el periodista militante que criticó a los jugadores de la Selección por no ir a la Rosada

Nicolás Fiorentino tiene apariciones en varios medios oficialistas.

Nicolás Fiorentino es columnista del programa Desiguales, pero tiene un amplio despliegue por varios medios oficialistas. En la actualidad tiene programa propio en Futu Rock, otro en Radio 10 y también en Radio con Vos.

Antes pasó por los diarios Crítica de la Argentina y Crónica, fue acreditado en el Congreso por el diario BAE Negocios, y editor del portal Letra P.

Desde su columna en el noticiero central de la TV Pública, varias veces fue muy crítico de Alberto Fernández. 

En las redes circula una nota suya muy elogiosa de Máximo Kirchner que fue publicada en la revista Anfibia. Por el revuelo que se armó por sus dichos sobre los jugadores de la Selección, Fiorentino tuvo que restringir sus redes sociales.