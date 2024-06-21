Quién es el senador K de Santiago del Estero que viajó a la Copa América

José Neder fue vice de Claudia Ledesma y Gerardo Zamora.

José Neder fue vicegobernador durante el mandato de Claudia Ledesma Abdala y también en la tercera gestión de Gerardo Zamora. En las elecciones e 2019, ingresó al Senado con la boleta del Frente de Todos.

Neder nació en Loreto, la ciudad del centro provincial que gobernó entre 1987 y 1991. Luego, se reconvirtió en principal socio de Zamora, que lo convocó a formar parte de su segundo mandato. El hombre fuerte de Santiago del Estero lo nombró ministro de Gobierno y Seguridad y desde allí fortaleció lazos con intendentes y referentes de toda la provincia.

En 2013, acompañó a Claudia Ledesma Abdala como candidato a la vicegobernación. Y repitió en 2017, cuando el poder volvió a Zamora.

Este jueves fue tendencia en las redes cuando la transmisión del partido de Argentina lo detectó en las tribunas. Los trolls del oficialismo hicieron el resto. Y hasta el propio MIlei se hizo eco de la imagen de Neder en las tribunas. Pocos días antes, el senador K había sido uno de los que votó en contra de la Ley Bases.