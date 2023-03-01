Quién es el sindicalista que escrachó a los diputados por la moratoria previsional

El secretario general del sindicato de trabajadores de la Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social (Secasfpi), Carlos Ortega, tuvo que abandonar el recinto mientras se trataba la moratoria previsional por haber escrachado, hace un mes, a varios diputados de la oposición con un afiche.

El Frente de Todos logró evitar que se tratara un proyecto de repudio contra Ortega, pero igualmente se tuvo que ir ante un pedido de la diputada Graciela Camaño, que minutos antes había permitido el quórum para que se trate el proyecto.

“Buscalos, seguramente hay un vecino tuyo”, señalaban los afiches pegados hace un mes en las paredes de Anses. Tenía las fotos de los diputados opositores y la frase: “Gracias a estos tipos un millón de personas se quedan sin sus jubilaciones”. La lámina se completaba con la identificación de cada interbloque.