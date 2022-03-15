Quién es Fernando Melillo, secretario de la resiliencia: un ex ARI que estuvo con Chacho y terminó abrazado a Alberto

El ex legislador fue nombrado por el Presidente. Su historia en la política.

Fernando Melillo tiene una extensa carrera política que se remonta a los 80′. Supo ser un importante dirigente de los jóvenes que acompañaron desde el peronismo la gestión que encabezó el entonces intendente Carlos Grosso. Su figura creció y en 1994, de la mano de Carlos “Chacho” Álvarez se unió al Frente Grande y luego al Frepaso. Esto lo llevó a ser diputado nacional por esta fuerza en 2000.

Luego saltó a la bancada del ARI. De esta forma fue electo legislador de la ciudad en 2003 y Elisa Carrió lo nombró Presidente del ARI Capital Federal.

En 2006 pegó el portazo e hizo públicas sus “disidencias con la forma de construcción política” que la separaban de la fundadora de esa fuerza. En ese momento renunció a sus cargos partidarios y juró que no saltaría al kirchnerismo, mientras Carrió denunciaba una operación del Gobierno para “socavar” su liderazgo.

Al poco tiempo se sumó al “Reencuentro para la Victoria” como parte de la concertación plural impulsada por el entonces presidente Néstor Kirchner. En ese espacio se cruzó con otra ex ARI, Graciela Ocaña.

Finalmente en 2008 aterrizó en la Secretaria de Medio Ambiente de Romina Picolotti, una funcionaria que respondía de manera directa a Alberto Fernández.

En realidad Melillo había arrancado en el PJ porteño y terminó recalando en ese mismo lugar tras su breve paso por el ARI.

Un dato poco conocido: cuando era legislador, Melillo impulsó una ley de resiliencia en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, un tema que recogió de su padre, el psicoanalista Aldo Melillo que acaba de fallecer. 

Este lunes, Melillo volvió a las primeras planas. Alberto Fernández lo puso al frente de la Unidad de Resiliencia Argentina. 

El “Programa Resiliar” fue creado el 13 de mayo de 2021 “con el objetivo de lograr resiliencia comunitaria en las distintas áreas del Estado Nacional, en su vinculación con la sociedad civil y sus organizaciones”.

En Twitter, Melillo hizo campaña por el actual presidente. Un año antes, festejó su título de psicólogo.