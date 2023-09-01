Quién es Gustavo Coria, el sucesor de Burzaco en el Ministerio de Seguridad

Es un dirigente alineado con Diego Santilli que venía trabajando en la candidatura a gobernador.

Tras resolverse la salida escandalosa de Eugenio Burzaco del Ministerio de Seguridad de la Ciudad, finalmente se anunció la llegada de Gustavo Coria, un dirigente poco conocido que proviene del riñón de Diego Santilli.

Coria fue Presidente la Coordinadora Ecológica Área Metropolitana Sociedad del Estado (CEAMSE) (2016 – 2018) y luego fue jefe de Gabinete del Ministerio de Seguridad de la Ciudad (2019-2021) cuando Santilli era vicejefe de gobierno porteño.

En 2021, y a partir de la candidatura de Santilli a diputado nacional por la provincia de Buenos Aires, Coria se ubicó como candidato a legislador bonaerense en la sexta sección electoral, lo que generó más de una polémica dentro de Juntos por el Cambio porque es un dirigente porteño. Sin embargo, no alcanzó los apoyos suficientes para ocupar una banca.