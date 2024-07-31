Quién es la diputada que no conocía a Astiz: fan de animé, locutora, e hija de un veterano

Lourdes Arrieta ingresó al Congreso con La Libertad Avanza. Sus antecedentes y sus papelones en el Congreso.

Lourdes Arrieta se hizo conocida en las últimas horas porque intentó justificar su visita a Alfredo Astiz en la cárcel, juntos a otros diputados, aseguran que nació en 1993 y no conocía al represor.

“Estuve y hablé con Astiz. Yo no viví en esa época, nací en 1993 y no tengo ni idea de quiénes eran los personajes de esa época, la verdad es que vi internos de 80 años”, dijo Arrieta, quien integró la comitiva junto a Beltrán Benedit, Rocío Bonacci, Alida Ferreyra, María Fernanda Araujo y Guillermo Montenegro.

Al ser interpelada por los periodistas que la entrevistaron en MDZ Radio por su desconocimiento, Arrieta se defendió: “Es un tema que no está en mi agenda que nunca lo estuvo, que no está en mi itinerario de actividades ni siquiera de proyectos. Hubo un juez que dictaminó que tienen que estar ahí”.

Todo se preguntan por estas horas quién es esta diputada de LLA y cómo llegó al Congreso. Hace un mes, el diario La Nación publicó un perfil en el destaca que es fan del animé y se hizo conocida por llevar patitos en la cabeza al recinto y por mencionar a Cristo en sus intervenciones. Además está acusada de armar el partido en Mendoza con avales truchos y de haber echado de manera intempestiva al titular del PAMI en Mendoza.

Arrieta tiene 31 años, nació en San Juan, pero siendo muy pequeña se trasladó a Mendoza con su familia. Es licenciada en Comunicación Social, locutora y profesa la fe evangélica. Su padre es veterano de la guerra de Malvinas y su madre, ama de casa y emprendedora comercial. Con ella, Arrieta vendía cosméticos antes de asumir la banca.

Ahora es una de la preferidas de Karina Milei.