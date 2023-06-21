Quién es Luis Petri, el vice elegido por Patricia Bullrich

El diputado mendocino fue elegido para compartir la fórmula. Cómo reaccionó su pareja

El ex diputado mendocino Luis Petri finalmente le ganó la pulseada al actual gobernador mendocino, Rodolfo Suarez, y al senador por Formosa Luis Naidenoff y se terminó quedando con el lugar de vice en la fórmula de Patricia Bullrich.

Petri es especialista en temas de Justicia y Seguridad. Hace dos semanas perdió la interna junto a Alfredo Cornejo en Mendoza, pero su derrota no opacó sus chances políticas.

Su carrera política arrancó hace veinte años. En 2003 fue vicepresidente de la Juventud Radical mendocina y tres años después fue elegido diputado provincial por Mendoza. En el Congreso nacional, al que llegó en 2013, presidió la comisión de Seguridad Interior. También fue vicepresidente segundo de la Cámara baja entre 2017 y 2019.

Petri es conocido en muchos lugares por su romance y compromiso con la periodista Cristina Pérez, quien estaba al aire en Radio Rivadavia cuando trascendió la noticia y dijo no estar enterada. “No me contesta”, se justificó ante sus colegas.