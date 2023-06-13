Quién es Emerenciano Sena: los escraches a Macri, la alianza con Schoklender, y su cercanía con Capitanich

El dirigente cercano al gobernador Capitanich está detenido por la desaparición de la pareja de su hijo.

Emerenciano Sena es un desconocido en Buenos Aires pero en la provincia de Chaco hizo una carrera política desde los grupos piqueteros. Ahora está envuelto en un caso policial con ribetes políticos. Sena quedó detenido junto a su mujer por la desaparición de la pareja de su hijo, Cecilia Strzyzowsk, una joven de 28 años que fue vista por última vez el 1° de junio en la ciudad chaqueña de Resistencia.

Sena supo ser un aliado de Sergio Schoklender cuando el proyecto Sueños Compartidos aterrizó en Chaco pero la relación terminó muy mal. De hecho, fue denunciado por no pagarle a los obreros que había contratado para la construcción de viviendas. Ese capítulo del escándalo terminó en la nada.

En 2015, Sena lideró un escrache al entonces candidato a presidente Mauricio Macri. En ese momento, un grupo de piqueteros liderados por Sena intentó impedir su arribo al aeropuerto de Resistencia. Macri tuvo que tomar un camino alternativo para evadir el bloqueo.

Sena y su mujer, Marcela Acuña, tienen fuertes vínculos con el gobernador Jorge Capitanich. En Chaco se los conoce como “Los Milagro Sala” de Chaco. En 2014, el gobernador fue su padrino de bodas y luego hizo el prólogo de su autobiografía titulada “Emerenciano Caudillo del Norte”.

Capitanich tardó varios días en hablar del caso y cuando lo hizo solo dijo que debe ocuparse la Justicia: “No vamos a dudar de promover la justicia que sea necesaria, pero el titular de la acción penal es el fiscal, el auxiliar de la justicia es la policía, y el Estado va a proponer y va a defender a las víctimas de cualquier violencia”.

Sena y Acuña están sospechados de haber participado en la desaparición de la pareja de su hijo tras un allanamiento a su casa, donde encontraron manchas de sangre y millones de pesos en efectivo. La Justicia electoral los excluyó de las PASO provinciales, previstas para este domingo.