Quién es Silvestre Sívori, el abogado elegido para manejar la AFI

Trabajó con Guillermo Dietrich en la Ciudad y en el Ministerio de Transporte de la Nación.

Silvestre Sívori es un joven abogado desconocido para el mundo de la política. Trabajó con Guillermo Dietrich en la ciudad de Buenos Aires y en el Ministerio de Transporte de la Nación. Su contacto con el mundo de Javier Milei, como muchos otros funcionarios, es a través de Nicolás Posse, el jefe de Gabinete.

En su paso por el gobierno porteño, según publicó el diario La Nación, Sívori fue abogado en la Dirección General Técnica Administrativa y Legal de la Subsecretaría de Transporte de la Ciudad. Llegó con Dietrich, pero trabajó allí hasta el 30 de abril de 2021. También fue, en el gobierno nacional, director general de Asuntos Jurídicos del Ministerio de Transporte cuando Dietrich era el ministro.

Para comandar la AFI sonaban Santiago Caputo y Mariano Federici, el ex titular de la UIF.

En la jura del domingo, Sívori estuvo en un palco junto a José Rolandi, uno de los principales asistentes de Nicolás Posse, y al vocero presidencial, Manuel Adorni.