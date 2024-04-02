Quién financió “Pandemia”, el polémico documental sobre el manejo del Covid en la Provincia

El ministro de Salud bonaerense, Nicolás Kreplak, defendió abiertamente la película.

El ministro de Salud bonaerense, Nicolás Kreplak, defendió abiertamente la película sobre la crisis sanitaria de Covid-19. Fue después de una catarata de críticas que le llovieron no solo por el filme sino también por cómo la provincia de Buenos Aires administró los contagios.

Kreplak sostiene que el documental no tuvo aportes del Estado. “La Fundación Soberanía Sanitaria es un espacio de debate, construcción e intercambio donde conviven sanitaristas de los 70 con médicos, médicas y profesionales de la salud jóvenes. Anualmente produce cursos, diplomaturas, ciclos y charlas formativas con cohortes constantes de egresados e ingresantes”. Y agregó: “Entiendo que no puedan comprender que no hay rédito detrás de este documental. Lo hacemos porque nos gusta, porque nos parece importante contar lo que hacemos y porque es una manera de reivindicar y homenajear a los cientos de trabajadores de la salud que tanto nos cuidaron”.

Sin embargo, en LN+, aseguraron que el documental se bancó también con fondos del IOMA, seriamente cuestionado por su servicio.

Entre otros testimonios, en el documental aparecen el gobernador Axel Kicillof y el diputado por Unión por la Patria Daniel Gollán, que durante la pandemia estuvo al frente del Ministerio de Salud bonaerense.