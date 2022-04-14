Quién le hizo el enlace a Cristina con el nuevo embajador de EEUU

Se vio la foto en las redes sociales. Llamó la atención el interés que tuvo el flamante embajador norteamericano en tener un cara a cara con la vice. Marc Stanley trató de despolitizar el encuentro en el depacho de la Titular del Senado. Cristina se encargó de lo contrario. Pero, ¿quién los acercó?  Se cuenta que un intendente del conurbano que se ignoraba los vinculos con el departamento de Estado norteamericano.

El Barón de llamativa indumentaria había conocido un agente de la DEA con quien estrechó amistad. A él y ante el pedido de la ex presidenta se fue armando la cita. En definitiva, a Stanley le vino bien la oportunidad para tratar de averiguar quien está tomando las desiciones en la Rosada. ¿ Le habrá quedado claro?