¿Quién mierda te ampara?: la ex de Lotocki fue a su casa a insultarlo

Pamela Sosa fue a la casa del médico y gritó delante de las cámaras. Ya había apuntado a Berni.

La muerte de Silvina Luna reavivó el misterio sobre los padrinos políticos del doctor Aníbal Lotocki. Mientras la Justicia sigue demorando las decisiones para que el médico cumpla la condena, nadie se anima a confirmar el nombre o los nombres que lo protegen.

¿Quién mierda te ampara?, gritó esta tarde la ex pareja de Lotocki, Pamela Sosa, quien fue hasta la puerta de la casa a insultarlo.

En 2016, Sosa ya había dado un nombre. Dijo que Sergio Berni “le avisaba todo” ante cada allanamiento o medida judicial. En otra entrevista con TN, la vedette volvió a repetir el nombre del actual ministro de Seguridad de la provincia de Buenos Aires. “Fueron amigos mucho tiempo, todas pensamos lo mismo”, dijo.

Antes de motrir, Mariano Caprarola también insinuó que Lotocki está amparado por una protección política y que por eso la justicia no avanzaría en forma más contundente.

 

El famoso asesor de moda fue amigo personal de Lotocki y hasta le hizo el favor de salirle de garante ante una operación inmobiliaria. Sin embargo, luego de operarlo gratis como a muchos otros famosos, comenzó a sentirse mal y a recriminarle por los resultados de la intervención. En su caso, a diferencia de Silvina Luna y otras víctimas, no hubo denuncia judicial.

Caprarola le había manifestado a Ángel de Brito que tenia miedo de represalias ya que el polémico cirujano tenia “un amigo muy poderoso en la primera linea de la política”. También le dijo a sus allegados que iba a dejar una nota en su caja fuerte con el famoso nombre. Por qué todavía no trascendió?