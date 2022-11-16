¿Quién reemplazará a Doman en 2023?

El periodista pasará a dedicarse full time a la presidencia de Independiente, por lo que no se renueva su vínculo con canal 13. El programa conducido por Doman tuvo aceptables números de rating. El canal quiere continuar con el perfil de magacine divertido de actualidad. Para ese fin se comenzó a grabar un demo con la actriz Carina Zampini, de probada experiencia ya en la conducción de las tardes en distintos canales.