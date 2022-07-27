Quién sería el reemplazante de Massa si salta al Gabinete

La posible llegada de Sergio Massa al gabinete, como una suerte de súper ministro de Economía, deja abierto otro conflicto para ocupar su lugar como presidente de la Cámara de Diputados. Una opción sería el actual jefe del bloque de Diputados, Germán Martínez. También se menciona a Victoria Tolosa Paz, Rosana Bertone, José Luis Gioja y hasta Máximo Kirchner. La oposición espera el anuncio de Massa.