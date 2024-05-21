¿ Quiénes fueron los primeros fans de la cuenta de X de Karina?

Le dio el visto de aceptación a un periodista , está parte del gabinete y e influencers libertarios.

El Jefe debutó en las redes. El aliado de los Milei, Elon Musk , le dio la bienvenida otorgándole a la cuenta el color gris indicativo que la misma pertenece a alguien importante.

Tiene, a 24 horas de abierta la cuenta, más de 50 mil seguidores. Ella sigue a una veintena de usuarios, entre colaboradores en el gabinete y el periodista Jonatan Viale, quien le hizo varias entrevistas al presidente.

Karina viene levantando el perfil público , y esta avanzada en las redes forma parte del plan , el de ser candidata a legisladora en la elección de mitad de término , por la provincia de Buenos Aires.

“HOLA A TODOS, YO SOY EL JEFE”, fue su primer mensaje.