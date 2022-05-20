Quiénes son los funcionarios que pegaron el faltazo en el acto de Alberto con la UOCRA

De los cristinistas solo estuvo el ministro de Justicia. ¿Qué paso con los gobernadores e intendentes?

Aunque el jefe de Gabinete Juan Manzur había pedido enfáticamente que todos los ministros y funcionarios de primera línea debían asistir al acto realizado este viernes por el titular de la UOCRA, hubo algunos faltazos.

De los cristinistas solo estuvo el ministro de Justicia Martín Soria. En cambio declinaron el convite Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro (Interior); Fernanda Raverta (Anses); y Luana Volnovich (PAMI).

En cambio, sí estuvieron presentes titulares de Economía, Martín Guzmán; de Trabajo, Claudio Moroni; de Desarrollo Social, Juan Zabaleta; de Vivienda, Jorge Ferraresi; de Obra Pública, Gabriel Katopodis; y de Turismo, Matías Lammens.

¿Gobernadores? Fue uno solo: el sanjuanino Sergio Uñac.

Casi a la misma hora, Axel Kicillof encabezó un acto en Escobar. Tampoco hubo intendentes. No siquiera estuvo el jefe municipal local, Fernando Gray, que viajó a Roma para visitar al Papa.