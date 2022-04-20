Quiénes son los periodistas nominados para el Martín Fierro

Compiten en diferentes ternas.

Entre los nominados para ganar el Martín Fierro hay varios periodistas desparramados en diferentes ternas. La ceremonia -que fue postergada varias veces por la pandemia y su última edición había sido en junio de 2019 – se llevará a cabo el próximo 15 de mayo en el Hotel Hilton de Puerto Madero y será televisada a través de Telefe.

Para la terna de labor periodística masculina competirán Rodolfo Barili (Telefe), Nelson Castro (El Trece) y Jorge Lanata (El Trece).

En la terna femenina quedaron nominadas Marisa Andino (El Nueve), Soledad Larghi (América), Silvia Martínez Casina (El Trece), que acaba de dejar el noticiero de canal 13 luego de muchos años, y Cristina Pérez( Telefe). 

El rubro panelista también tiene dos periodistas de policiales como Martín Candalaft y Paulo Kablan. Llamativamente competirán con Yanina Latorre.

En tanto, para mejor movilero competiránGuillermo Panizza (Telefe), Fabián Rubino (América), y Santiago Zeyen (El Trece).

 