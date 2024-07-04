Quintela no va a Tucumán pero tuvo un sugestivo acercamiento con la Rosada

Es el gobernador que le pega más al gobierno de Milei. Sorprendió entrando a la Rosada. Qué negocia.

El gobernador riojano, Ricardo Quintela, es de núcleo duro de la resistencia al modelo económico de Javier Milei. Se ha mostrado muy crítico y con acciones concretas como haber concurrido a la Corte para plantear la inconstitucionalidad del DNU de reformas del estado. Además sacó un bono provincial para tratar de no depender de la billetera de Nación. Sin embargo, fue a la Rosada para lograr cierta reactivación de la obra pública en su provincia.

Inmediatamente la foto fue publicada por el gobierno. Estuvo en el despecho del Jefe de Gabinete, Guillermo Francos, y el mandatario provincial debió aclarar que sus banderas principistas permanecieron intactas.

Hay cosas que no se explicitan, pero trascendió que Quintela se habría comprometido a darle visto bueno a sus senadores para que de alguna manera faciliten la aprobación del pliego del Juez Ariel Lijo postulante de ingreso a la Corte Suprema.

En el kirchnerismo hizo ruido este viraje de Quintela, quien aseguró que no formará parte de la foto del Pacto de gobernadores a firmarse a la medianoche, en la provincia de Tucumán-

El pacto, que iba a ser en julio y sufrió demoras por la energía en aprobar la Ley Bases, tendrá otros auto excluidos como el gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires, Áxel Kicillof. De los ex presidentes solo iría Mauricio Macri, aunque hay mar de fondo con el gobierno nacional y la conducción del PRO.

La interna de la parentela de los Menem divide aguas en La Rioja. Por un lado, está el titular de Diputados Martín Menem. Por otra parte, los Menem que apoyan al gobernador como Alfredo, ministro de Desarrolloso Social provincial que acusa al oficialismo nacional de querer perjudicar a los riojanos.

 

 

 