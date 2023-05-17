Quirós vs Jorge Macri: el candidato del PRO se decidirá con 3 encuestas pero hay muchas dudas

Todavía hay diferencias internas sobre la metodología.

Hace apenas 48 horas, las máximas autoridades del PRO comunicaron que el candidato del PRO a jefe de Gobierno se decidirá con una encuesta, tal como ocurrió en Córdoba. En realidad, según pudo saber Expediente Politico, se encargarán tres encuestas. “Era muy difícil ponerse de acuerdo en una encuestadora”, admitió un armador de las campañas del PRO.

Pero todavía hay varias cosas para discutir. Solo se tomará en cuenta a quién votará cada encuestado o también una segunda consulta que tiene mucha relevancia. ¿Quién cree que le puede ganar a Lousteau? No es menor el tema. El candidato más votado no necesariamente es el que tiene más chances de ganar la PASO. De hecho, la mayoría de las encuestas dicen que ni Jorge Macri ni Fernán Quirós pueden ganar esa disputa.

Otro tema polémico es que se haya elegido a las encuestadoras que vienen pifiando en las últimas elecciones para decidir una interna.

El lunes, Mauricio Macri, Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich y María Eugenia Vidal mantuvieron una nueva cumbre para anunciar acuerdos que bajen las tensiones a poco más de un mes del cierre de listas. Tras el encuentro, los referentes comunicaron que iban a decidir con una encuesta. 