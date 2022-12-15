Radio Berlín llega este verano a toda la Costa

Este verano, Radio Berlín (FM 107.9) desembarcará en las playas de la Costa Atlántica. A partir de enero, la emisora se escuchará en Mar del Plata (FM 96.3 Radio Berlín | Parador Helena Beach), Cariló (FM 107.9 Arena Box Radio Berlín) y Pinamar (FM 107.9 Radio Berlín | Parador María Del Mar).

Además, Diego Poggi y Jowi Campobassi viajarán y conducirán en vivo desde el Parador María Del Mar en Pinamar.