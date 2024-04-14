Radio Nacional relanza su programación y vuelve el “Cholo”

Gómez Castañón vuelve a la emisora para encabezar la franja de de 9 a 12. Quiénes son los otros conductores.

Pese a los anuncios de privatización, Radio Nacional tendrá una nueva programación a partir del próximo lunes. Las sorpresas son el regreso de Sandra Mihanovich y Oscar Gómez Castañón, a quienes les habían levantado sus programas a principios de año.

La primera mañana estará a cargo de Ricardo Benedetti, quien fue columnista en el programa de Baby Etchecopar en radio Rivadavia y tuvo su propio programa en esa emisora. Benedetti también es conocido porque fue funcionario en la gestión macrista de Hernán Lombardi. Y es uno de los principales dirigentes de la agrupación Banquemos, muy activa en redes sociales, que acompañó a los halcones de Patricia Bullrich en Juntos por el Cambio y luego se volcó a apoyar intensamente al gobierno de Javier Milei, según destacó Alejandro Alfie en una crónica en Clarín.

Gómez Castañón vuelve a la emisora para encabezar Pan casero nacional, de 9 a 12 horas. Después habrá un informativo, un panorama deportivo y luego se sumará Adrián Noriega para encabezar el magazine Nunca es tarde, de 14 a 17 horas.

También se sumará a la nueva programación Guillermo Marconi, titular del Sindicato de Árbitros Deportivos de la República Argentina (SADRA), quien tendrá el programa La caja de Pandora, todas las noches, de 21 a 23 horas