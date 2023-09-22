Ramiro Marra hizo la gran Albamonte, el ex diputado que usó un elefante para hacer campaña

El candidato a jefe de Gobierno no se animó a tanto y llevó un inflable. La historia que se remonta a 1985.

Corría 1985 cuando Alberto Albamonte, por entonces candidato a diputado por la UCedé, decidió llamar la atención de todos los medios: alquiló un elefante y logró su objetivo.

“Había un circo en avenida del Libertador, el Fantasy on Ice, y fui a hablar con el dueño. Era peronista. No podía creer que le quería alquilar el elefante. Le expliqué que quería dar un mensaje ideológico y accedió. Al final ni me cobró”, contó Albamonte, que ahora es un exitoso empresario.

El elefante fue utilizado como un símbolo para dimensionar el tamaño del Estado. Le pusieron una sábana que tenía los nombres de las empresas estatales escritos. En Cabildo y Juramento, Albamonte se subió al animal y posó para los fotógrafos. “Me pasaron el micrófono y solo dije dos pavadas porque tenía un miedo terrible de caerme. Estuve al límite del ridículo, porque la jugada fue muy peligrosa. Los de mi partido me decían “el loco del elefante”, contó en una entrevista con La Nación.

Ahora el que posó fue Ramiro Marra, quien llevó un “elefante” a la Plaza de Mayo. Pero no se animó a tanto. El candidato a jefe de Gobierno de Milei llevó un inflable para simbolizar “el enorme tamaño del Estado, que pisa a los que pagan sus impuestos y se alimenta de sus bolsillos”.

“Estamos con este elefante que trajimos de manera simbólica. Es una representación de lo que es el Estado en Argentina, poco dinámico, de gran tamaño, que nos pisa constantemente, que nos lo tiran encima. Tenemos que buscar una Ciudad de Buenos Aires distinta, una Argentina distinta”, declaró.

 