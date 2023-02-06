Raverta expuso en Diputados sobre el proyecto de reparación jubilatoria

Al inicio de la reunión, Fernanda Raverta, directora Ejecutiva de la ANSES, afirmó: “Queremos seguir manteniendo el nivel del alcance de las jubilaciones”. Para lograrlo, aclaró que “no pedimos que alguien vote en contra de sus ideas, sino que nos dejen discutir, que esta ley se pueda tratar en el recinto”.

Al respecto, subrayó que “una ley que entendemos como gobierno que es imprescindible para que 800 mil personas en Argentina puedan acceder a una jubilación durante este año”.

Sandra Zapatero, secretaria de Previsión Social y Seguridad Social, expresó preocupación por “la dilación en el tratamiento del proyecto”. También, instó a que esta reparación “justa, necesaria y urgente” sea acompañada por “la participación de la riqueza nacional”.

Lucía Ortega, especialista en derecho previsional, destacó que “el 70% de las personas se pueden jubilar gracias a las moratorias”. “Es importante una moratoria previsional, pero es insuficiente, ya que hay un problema más grave que es el desfinanciamiento y un mercado laboral cada vez más fragmentado”, señaló.

Cabe recordar, que el proyecto cuenta con media sanción del Senado y, además, obtuvo dictamen en un plenario de las comisiones de Previsión y Seguridad Social y Presupuesto y Hacienda de la Cámara de Diputados, en noviembre del 2022. La norma tiene como objetivo regularizar el ingreso de aportes previsionales de personas en edad de jubilarse y que tengan faltantes en los pagos para el acceso a las prestaciones.