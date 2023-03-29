Reato peleando por una silla en GH

Socios Del Espectáculo dijo que Ceferino Reato peleó con la panelista Marisa Brel por una silla en la primera fila del debate de Gran Hermano. En apariencia, Marisa utilizó una artimaña para que el periodista le cediera el lugar por un rato, ya que quería exhibir el vestido. Al corte siguiente , reapareció Reato en la primera hilera.