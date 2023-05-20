Reconocimiento para el Banco Ciudad por sus políticas de inclusión

El Banco Ciudad fue reconocido por Great Place to Work por sus políticas organizacionales con relación a la inclusión, el trato igualitario y el bienestar de sus colaboradores y colaboradoras.

El Banco Ciudad obtuvo hoy un reconocimiento por integrar el grupo de las 13 empresas con estándares que las definen como los mejores lugares para trabajar en la Argentina para las mujeres, dentro del ranking de organizaciones con más de 1.000 empleados.

Por cuarto año, el Ciudad se destaca en este ranking que elabora la consultora GPTW y que evalúa la percepción de las personas que trabajan en las entidades, midiendo las experiencias de confianza y el logro de su máximo potencial humano sin importar quiénes sean ni qué lugar ocupen en la organización, así como las experiencias diarias de todos los colaboradores respecto de cómo se viven los valores dentro de las empresas, la posibilidad de las personas para aportar nuevas ideas y la eficacia de los líderes en el día a día, y también la proporción que existe en la cantidad de hombres y mujeres en los cargos de conducción.

El Ciudad también integra desde 2020 el ranking de los mejores lugares para trabajar en Argentina, siendo la única empresa pública en alcanzar estos reconocimiento