Recordaron en redes los cánticos contra Massa de la Cámpora

Los cumpa entraron en una verdadera contradicción ideológica con finalmente la opción Massa en las próximas elecciones. Se los recordaron en las redes sociales , reflejando los cánticos que le dedicaban al actual ministro de economia . Y hasta viejos dichos de Kicillof. Recordemos que Grabois consiguió avales para ir a las PASO frente a Massa aunque en a lista de diputados van todos los sectores juntos.