Regresó Duro de Domar en versión del Kirchnerismo edulcorado

Hay dos panelistas que ponen puntos diferentes a los otros militantes de C5N. Duggan le dio ritmo a un programa difícil de domar.

Si se apura una definición a la primera muestra del regreso de Duro de Domar por la pantalla de C5N, esa sería : un 678 con humor y edulcorante. A la vez , el debut mostró una intención de contar la política accual con equilibrios y que el programa no quede del todo pegado añ cuadro del oficialismo, o mejor dicho el kirchnerismo. El conductor lo explicito en tono jocoso: “cómo vas a decir esto en la pantalla de C5N´´, retando en solfa a uno de sus compañeros que dijo que Cristina se estaba equivocando en la estrategia de las próximas elecciones.

Pablo Duggan actúa como un presentador -periodista, imprimiendo ritmo ante la dificil situación de ocho panelistas ansiosos por exhibirse. Hasta la mujer de Dady Brieva, una suerte de “neutral” en los acalorados debates pre eclectorales, econtró su silla. La Chipi confiesa que llega para aportar “boludeces”.

Hay dos históricos sobrevivientes. Una es Carla  Czudnowsky y el otro es Mariano Hamilton. Una ex 678 como Cinthia García. Las novedades del ciclo son : por un lado Pitu Salvatierra , un dirigente villero ex presidiario. También el libertario Carlos Maslatón como el tuitero Daniel “Rayo” Molina.  Precisamente estos dos últimos panelistas son los que representan una suerte de válvula de escape al periodismo militante.

Maslatón reivindicó al menemismo , sapo que tuvo que tragarse el ala k del programa. A parte, se consideró un liberal con afinidad en el peronismo y derrochó optimismo sobre el crecimiento de la economía.

Por su parte, “Rayo Virtual” se define como un ironista que lleva alegría al programa. Será un panelista de tres días a la semana.Habrá otros alternativos como la periodista Nancy Pazos.

La fómula de Duro de Domar 2023 es ir a lo seguro. Informes, debates cruzados y la política para muñequear el sentido de las cosas en un año electoral. Atras quedaron Petinatto y Tognetti. Duggan busca dejar su marca.