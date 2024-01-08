Renunció Marconi por un moyanista y arde la interna dirigencial en Independiente

Se fue por el rol de un dirigente que siempre fue aliado de Moyano.

En abril de 2023, Fabian Doman dio el primer portazo. Ahora, el que se fue el Juan Marconi, el periodista que oficiaba de vicepresidente segundo.

“Hay una comisión directiva que tiene una forma de conducir y yo me encuentro muy en contra de esta forma de conducir. Los respeto, pero estoy muy en desacuerdo con la forma de conducir y me encuentro muy sólo en mi desacuerdo. Así que prefiero correrme. Cuando uno propone, propone, lleva ideas, lleva proyectos y ninguno avanza, lo respeto. Pero me corresponde irme. En la última reunión de CD se eligió a un vicepresidente primero que estuvo en las últimas dos gestiones de Hugo Moyano”, expresó el ahora ex directivo en diálogo con Radio La Red.

La salida de Marconi se debe al nuevo rol de Carlos Montaña, quien ocupaba el lugar de vocal titular primero, pero por la ausencia del vicepresidente primero la Comisión Directiva lo eligió en ese lugar. Cabe destacar que este dirigente fue vicepresidente segundo del expresidente Hugo Moyano tanto en 2014 como en 2017.